Advertise With Us
Hire One

Recipe: Mobile Caviar

By Allison Bradley
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2, 15 oz cans black beans, rinsed and drained 2, 15 oz cans black eye peas, rinsed and drained
  • 1/2 pineapple (about 1.5 cups), chopped small
  • 1 orange bell pepper, chopped small
  • 1/2 red onion, chopped small
  • 4 Roma tomatoes, seeded, chopped small
  • 3 ears corn, kernels cut off the cob
  • 3 jalapeños, seeded, chopped small
  • 1 bunch fresh parsley or cilantro, finely chopped (optional)
  • 2 limes, zested and juiced
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1.5 teaspoons kosher salt

STEPS:

In a large bowl combine black beans, black eye peas, pineapple, orange bell pepper, red onion, tomatoes, corn, jalapeños and parsley or cilantro, if using.

Add lime zest and juice, red wine vinegar, honey, olive oil, ground cumin, black pepper and kosher salt. Stir to combine.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 12 hours before eating for the best flavor. If possible, stir every 2 hours until ready to eat. Serve with tortilla chips.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
Christopher Ivy Bates
UPDATE: Law enforcement believes escaped inmate has fled the Gulf Shores area

Latest News

Free finance classes for teens
Free financial literacy course by Capital One & Khan Academy
Obsession with reality dating shows
Reality dating shows and today’s modern dating culture
Recipe Cuban Island Pork Burger
Recipe: Cuban Island Pork Burgers
iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (09/15/2023 - 09/17/2023)
iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (09/15/2023 - 09/17/2023)