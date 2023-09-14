Recipe: Mobile Caviar

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

2, 15 oz cans black beans, rinsed and drained 2, 15 oz cans black eye peas, rinsed and drained

1/2 pineapple (about 1.5 cups), chopped small

1 orange bell pepper, chopped small

1/2 red onion, chopped small

4 Roma tomatoes, seeded, chopped small

3 ears corn, kernels cut off the cob

3 jalapeños, seeded, chopped small

1 bunch fresh parsley or cilantro, finely chopped (optional)

2 limes, zested and juiced

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1.5 teaspoons kosher salt

STEPS:

In a large bowl combine black beans, black eye peas, pineapple, orange bell pepper, red onion, tomatoes, corn, jalapeños and parsley or cilantro, if using.

Add lime zest and juice, red wine vinegar, honey, olive oil, ground cumin, black pepper and kosher salt. Stir to combine.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 12 hours before eating for the best flavor. If possible, stir every 2 hours until ready to eat. Serve with tortilla chips.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

