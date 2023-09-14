Advertise With Us
Hire One

Rescue dog rescued from waterfall

Take a Look at This: Rescue dog needs rescuing from a waterfall, and a man swims the Hudson. CNN, KCNC, LEWIS PUGH FOUNDATION, WELLESLEY PD, LOCKWOOD FOUNDATION
By Jeremy Roth, CNN and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLESLEY, Mass. (CNN) - A rescue dog was rescued from a waterfall in a raging river in Massachusetts.

Wellesley police were searching for a dog reported missing when they learned firefighters nearby had found the animal.

The rescue dog, named Maggie, was trapped on rocks in the churning Charles River.

Maggie had already gone over at least one waterfall, and she slipped back in the river during the attempted rescue and got pulled downstream.

Then she jumped to safety only to fall back in again and get trapped in a spillway, where she was finally rescued and reunited with her owners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
Christopher Ivy Bates
UPDATE: Law enforcement believes escaped inmate has fled the Gulf Shores area

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, May 3, 2022....
Planned Parenthood to resume offering abortions next week in Wisconsin, citing court ruling
A man views damage to a building caused by recent flooding, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the...
After days of heavy rain and flash flooding in New England, Hurricane Lee is up next
Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, center, and legal counsel Lana Myers, right, listen to defense and...
Ken Paxton’s defense begins in the Texas attorney general’s impeachment trial