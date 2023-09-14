Advertise With Us
Hire One

Saints Payton Turner ‘turf toe’ injury update

New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner moves against the Carolina Panthers during the...
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner moves against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Saints 2021 first-round draft choice Turner says he still feels a bit like a rookie with a lot to prove after injuries largely derailed his maiden NFL campaign. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)(Associated Press)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints placed defensive end Payton Turner on the injury reserve list yesterday afternoon.

Turner suffered a turf toe injury this past Sunday against the Titans.

He’ll miss a minimum of four weeks and maybe even more depending on how well his recovery process goes.

Turner has struggled to stay healthy since being drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
Sheriff: Cullman County deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
Christopher Ivy Bates
UPDATE: Law enforcement believes escaped inmate has fled the Gulf Shores area