Saraland city officials schedule groundbreaking for new multi-use sportsplex

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been over a year since the city of Saraland announced plans to build a new multi-use sportsplex. It won’t open for another two years but they say a groundbreaking will happen in two months.

“I’m so glad that the mayor and the city council hat understands what what a huge project this is going to be,” said Ashley Flowers, Sarland’s Director of Parks and Recreation.

The City of Saraland is one step closer to finally starting construction of a nearly 100-acre multi-use sportsplex.

“Council President Joe McDonald has been advocating for this project for some time,” explained Saraland Mayor Dr. Howard Rubenstein. ”I think it’s important that we provide services and opportunities for our especially our young people, but for the entire family. You know, Saraland’s goal is to be the premier place to work, live and play. And we need to emphasize the play a little bit and I think this will be a great addition.”

Various sports can be played at the facility once construction is finished. But that’s not it will be used for.

“Some of the facilities are going to include an indoor recreation center we’ll have state of the art exercise equipment, spinning, paddle sports pickleball, volleyball, basketball,” said Rubinstein. “There’s an indoor walking track that connects to an outdoor walking trail that takes you through this beautiful part of Saraland.”

Since last year, the city has hired a new company to help with construction. That company is KemperSports, which will help with branding and marketing.

“They’re the best in the business. So … they’ll be the ones suggesting you know who to use for our turf purchases,” Flowers adds.

With the bidding process underway, Rubeinstein says locals can expect to see major progress soon. “We’re planning on having our groundbreaking in November. We’re going to have the first phase of the program which will be the fields done in November of ‘24. And then the full facility should be open in spring of 2025.”

While it’s taking some time, Rubeinstein says it will be worth the wait and the $70 million investment.

