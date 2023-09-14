Advertise With Us
Theodore High School opens Distribution and Logistics Academy

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - A new school specifically created to launch students into a logistics careers is coming to Theodore High School and will be the first of its kind in the state, the Mobile County Public School System announced Thursday.

Theodore High school is opening a Distribution and Logistics Academy.

Principal Tim Hardegree said this is to keep up with the booming industry in the Mobile area.

Through partnerships with APM Terminals, the Port of Mobile, South Alabama Logistics Park and the Mobile Chamber of Commerce, students will be introduced to the logistics field, learn industry-specific skills and processes, and study global logistics and supply chain management. The new academy will offer students internships, job shadowing, workplace tours, and mentorship opportunities.

Students can earn two certifications that can help them get jobs right out of high school making $30-$35 an hour or more, officials said.

“I’m very excited because me personally, I haven’t found anything I want to do yet and this opportunity just came at me like wow. I can do this and get a job from this,” said 11th-grader Aalayah Brown.

Tenth-grader Abigail Albritton said, “I’m also excited about the teacher that just came in. He was in logistics and now he wanted to be a teacher so I’m going to get some good information from him.”

Tenth-grader Ella Daw said, “It’s a very different opportunity than what I’m used to so I’m super excited to be a part of the program and see the jobs and everything after I graduate”

Logistics teacher Dawson Stringer said, “Straight out of school, if they decide not to further their education, you’re looking at operational jobs and those jobs can pay up to $33-$35 an hour and maybe more.”

