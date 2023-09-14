Vintage Family Day at the Mobile Museum of Art

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 1 to 5 pm, Mobile Museum of Art will host a Vintage Family Day inspired by the popular exhibition, DECADES: Looking Back/Moving Forward (1900 – 1919).

“Vintage Family Day will be a fun way for families to take a trip back in time while exploring the art, creativity, and popular past times from the early 1900s,” said Executive Director Jon Carfagno. “From music to dance lessons to the fashion show, our team is grateful for our community partners who are pitching in to create this unique experience for our community.”

Visitors can expect a blast to the past that includes popular activities from the turn of the century, including postcard making, marbles, and dancing from Starlite Ballroom. Alvin King will perform two jazz concerts in the afternoon, and there will be a fashion show highlighting trends from the period. Lil Donut Truck will also be on hand with donuts, one of the more popular treats from the early 1900s.

Admission to the Museum will be free all day in addition to the afternoon activities.

DECADES: Looking Back/Moving Forward is an innovative series of exhibitions that visitors in the art, history, and innovations of the decades leading up to the sixties. This trip through time is scheduled in experiential exhibitions of two decades each, with the first being 1900 – 1919.

This installation focuses on changes in the world and in art. The Armory Show in New York City opened in 1913 and introduced many Americans to the first modern art they’d ever seen. The exhibition includes an homage to this show. Also included in this installment of Decades are galleries exploring the country and cities as people moved from rural to urban areas for job opportunities; the changing roles of women in society leading up winning the Constitutional right to vote; and a glimpse into how two artists with ties to Mobile reacted to modernism.

DECADES: Looking Back/Moving Forward and related programming is funded by the J.L. Bedsole Foundation. Other Museum exhibitions and programming are supported by The Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the City of Mobile.

For more details and a full schedule of the afternoon, visit www.MobileMuseumofArt.com/Vintage-Family-Day.

About the Mobile Museum of Art

Open: Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed: Monday, Sunday & all City Holidays

