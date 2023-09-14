Advertise With Us
We’ll continue to see some scattered storms to wrap up the week

By Jason Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WALA) - We’ve had spotty rain around again today. We will have more scattered showers and storms going into the late afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead into Friday, we will have another quiet and mild start with temperatures in the low 70s. We will warm up to around 90 in the afternoon. Expect scattered showers and storms around again in the late afternoon. Those storms should fizzle as we head into the evening so we are not expecting any widespread issues with Friday night football.

Rain chances will go up a bit for the weekend with at least 40-50% chances both days. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tropics: Lee continues is churning northward towards New England. The forecast is for it to make landfall this weekend as a weaker system in Nova Scotia, Canada. Another system which will become Nigel is about a week behind Lee and on a similar track.

In the Gulf, all is quiet for the time being.

