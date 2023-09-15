Advertise With Us
Hire One

AL Department of Corrections welcomes biggest class of officers in years

67 new officers graduated from the Alabama Criminal Justice Center in Selma on Thursday.
67 new officers graduated from the Alabama Criminal Justice Center in Selma on Thursday.(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama made a big dent in an ongoing shortage of corrections officers.

67 new officers graduated from the Alabama Criminal Justice Center in Selma on Thursday.

It’s the biggest class since 2019.

After 10 weeks of training, officers graduated in front of friends and family.

They are some of the first to join the ADOC since a salary increase went into effect, something Commissioner John Hamm says is enticing more people to join the force.

“There’s no secret that we have staffing issues, so this provides individuals coming on the department, that they need to protect staff, citizens, and inmates,” said Hamm.

Future officers earned a salary between $50,000 and $55,000, depending on the facility.

Now, graduates will make anywhere from $51,000 to $56,000.

Hamm says the pay increase was needed for this type of work.

“This is not just a job. If you’re just looking for a job, this is not the place for you. It is a job of public service so one, you have to have that mentality. You have to be mentally fit. You have to be physically fit,” said Hamm.

The new graduates now join 1,800 men and women statewide serving as corrections officers.

The ADOC has widened its search for new candidates.

Any high school graduate who is 18 or older can get on the path to becoming a correctional security guard.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
Christopher Ivy Bates
UPDATE: Law enforcement believes escaped inmate has fled the Gulf Shores area
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
Rat in Whataburger drive-through window
Whataburger in Daphne temporarily closes after customer videos rat in drive-through window

Latest News

Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile
FILE - Graveside services are held, Sept. 18, 1963, for Carol Robertson, a victim of a bomb...
Alabama will mark the 60th anniversary of the 1963 church bombing that killed four Black girls
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile
Upwards of 12,000 Alabama third graders may not meet the required reading scores to move onto...
12K third graders at risk of being held back under Alabama Literacy Act, superintendent warns