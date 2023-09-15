Advertise With Us
Alabama Coastal Birdfest

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Birders and nature lovers flock to south Alabama every year to experience one of the prime birdwatching opportunities on the Gulf Coast during fall migration. More than 370 bird species have been spotted at various locations along the Alabama coast, and BirdFest guides expertly lead attendees on boat and walking trips to some of the best birding spots in the area, including locations along the Alabama Coastal Birding Trail.

Alabama Coastal BirdFest takes attendees into the Mobile Delta, to the Dauphin Island Bird Sanctuary, historic Fort Morgan, and the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge, among other locations. Back by popular demand, a trip to our neighboring state, Mississippi, to the Sand Hill Crane Refuge. The four-day event also includes workshops on subjects such as hummingbirds, the basics of birding, workshops on how to use common birding apps, such as eBird and Merlin Bird ID, and understanding bird box design for specific species. A free family-friendly Bird and Nature Expo will be held at 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center on the Saturday of BirdFest from 9am-1pm The Expo highlights other local non-profits and environmental agencies, hands-on activities, and short boat cruises lead by a junior birder! Click here to learn more about the Bird and Nature Expo. Mark your calendar for October 4-7, 2023!

Since 2004, BirdFest has raised more than $100,000 to help preserve and protect vital coastal bird and wildlife habitat and increase the awareness of the great biological diversity of the Alabama Gulf Coast.

Want to volunteer?

Click here: https://signup.com/go/yGGQugn

