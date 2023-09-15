Advertise With Us
Hire One

6 students returning from 16th St. Baptist Church ceremony hospitalized after school bus crash

School bus crash with 18-wheeler.
School bus crash with 18-wheeler.(Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) crews are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a school bus at I-59 North and Arkadelphia Exit North.

A spokesperson for the Birmingham City School System said the bus was carrying students from Wenonah and Jackson-Olin High Schools. They had attended a program at the 16th Street Baptist Church commemorating the 60th anniversary of the church bombing.

BFRS says six children are being transported to the hospital. One has moderate injuries and five have minor injuries. The bus was carrying 17 students and three chaperones.

Please check back for updates as we gather additional information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
Christopher Ivy Bates
UPDATE: Law enforcement believes escaped inmate has fled the Gulf Shores area
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
Rat in Whataburger drive-through window
Whataburger in Daphne temporarily closes after customer videos rat in drive-through window

Latest News

Davis & Tripp Marina and Boat Yard crews pull a sailboat named Hurricane from the waters of...
New England, eastern Canada hunker down as Hurricane Lee’s high winds, rains, waves approach
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the nation's highest...
Jackson says we must own hardest chapters of US history during 1963 church bombing remembrance
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro
Brandon Smart
Mobile PD: Man armed with handgun threatens school bus
The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.
Alligator with half of its jaw missing rescued