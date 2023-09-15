6 students returning from 16th St. Baptist Church ceremony hospitalized after school bus crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) crews are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a school bus at I-59 North and Arkadelphia Exit North.

A spokesperson for the Birmingham City School System said the bus was carrying students from Wenonah and Jackson-Olin High Schools. They had attended a program at the 16th Street Baptist Church commemorating the 60th anniversary of the church bombing.

BFRS says six children are being transported to the hospital. One has moderate injuries and five have minor injuries. The bus was carrying 17 students and three chaperones.

Please check back for updates as we gather additional information.

