Advertise With Us
Hire One

Consumers urged to ‘immediately stop’ using certain infant sling carriers due to safety concerns

The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery,...
The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery, Gotydi, Musuos, N\C, Topboutique and Vera Natura do not meet federal safety requirements.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Federal officials are urging people to stop using specific infant carriers “immediately” over concerns for suffocation or injuries from falling out.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday the specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery, Gotydi, Musuos, N\C, Topboutique and Vera Natura do not meet federal safety requirements.

The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery,...
The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery, Gotydi, Musuos, N\C, Topboutique and Vera Natura do not meet federal safety requirements.

The sling carriers were sold on several websites, including Walmart, Amazon and Trendy Household.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the items do not include any brand labeling.

The carriers are navy on the outside with varying patterns or colors on the interior.

The carriers are navy on the outside with varying patterns or colors on the interior.
The carriers are navy on the outside with varying patterns or colors on the interior.(United States Consumer Product Safety COmmission)

The company has not responded to the safety commission’s request for a product recall.

Consumers with one of the slings in violation are urged to cut the straps of the carrier to prevent future use and throw the product away.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’
Christopher Ivy Bates
UPDATE: Law enforcement believes escaped inmate has fled the Gulf Shores area
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
Rat in Whataburger drive-through window
Whataburger in Daphne temporarily closes after customer videos rat in drive-through window

Latest News

People look for survivors in Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept.13, 2023. Search teams are combing...
Libya evacuates flooded city as searchers look for 10,000 missing after death toll passes 11,000
This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S....
The Justice Department says there’s no valid basis for the judge to step aside from Trump’s DC case
Libyans are in mourning as the extent of the disaster and loss of life overwhelms local...
Death toll climbs from flooding in Libya
Gared Hansen shows psilocybin mushrooms that are ready for distribution in his Uptown Fungus...
Thousands sign up to experience magic mushrooms as Oregon’s novel psilocybin experiment takes off
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile