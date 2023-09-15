Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews with the Mobile-Fire Rescue Department worked to keep a downtown Mobile fire Thursday night from spreading to a whole block of connected buildings on Dauphin Street.

It was about 9:35 p.m. when the first MFRD units were dispatched for a report of a commercial building on fire in the 400 block of Dauphin Street.

The first units on scene reported heavy fire and smoke coming from an abandoned, two-story, brick building — part of a block-long series of buildings on Dauphin Street between Franklin and Hamilton streets. First-arriving companies on scene immediately requested an upgrade to a two-alarm response at this point, the MFRD said.

A third alarm was called when heavy fire still showing after initial efforts to bring the flames under control.

The MFRD said firefighters made entry with hand lines to the adjacent buildings where the fire had spread. They were able to successfully contain it. Buildings on either side suffered damage to upper floors, according to the fire department.

After the fire was extinguished and other units returned to service, one crew was placed on fire watch through the night.

No injuries were reported and the fire is still under investigation at this time, according to officials.

