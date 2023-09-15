Feeding the Gulf Coast talks about Hunger Action Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is Hunger Action Month, a nationwide campaign that helps raise awareness about hunger in America.

Feeding the Gulf Coast, a Feeding America affiliated food bank, serves 24 counties throughout South Alabama, South Mississippi, and the Florida Panhandle.

“Well over 300,000 people in our service area are still experiencing hunger, food insecurity,” Mike Ledger, President & CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast said. “A lot of those are seniors who are caught up in the inflation and their fixed incomes, children who are sort of caught up in that same situation, and individuals who have acute issues and sometimes chronic issues.”

The organization encourages everyone to take action by learning more about food insecurity in their community and getting involved by either volunteering or hosting a food drive.

For more information on Feeding the Gulf Coast and to learn more about volunteer opportunities, click HERE.

Families or individuals in need can call (888) 704-FOOD for assistance.

