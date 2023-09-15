Florence City Schools guidance counselor program awarded with a distinction

Advertise With Us
By Aria Pons
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -Harlan Elementary school counselor Amanda Green tried something new to drop the out of school suspension from sixteen to six in just one year.

She is hoping it will cut down on the number of suspensions she has been seeing in one class of third graders.

Green said she started doing classroom guidance lessons and had a small group session for regulating emotions. The out of school suspensions for that grade dropped from 16 to six the year after she started. For this program, Harlan Elementary’s counseling program in Florence was given a distinction by the Alabama School Counselor Association.

“It feels great to know that your hard work pays off,” Green said. “School counselors work hard just like every other person in the school system too and I just wanted to show that. What it is that I do and how it is that school counselors help. This is also kind of a way to advocate for our jobs too by doing the things that are most beneficial for our students.”

Green says she will be keeping her eye on this particular class as they continue to grow up.

