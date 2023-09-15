Advertise With Us
Highs in low 90s, chances for rain and storms

By Michael White
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a repeat of the last couple of days with a high in the low 90s and more rain/storms to dodge. Just like the last few days these will produce heavy rain and lightning but won’t last all day. Most will appear in the afternoon and will die off in the evening hours so I don’t think any of the high school football games will have problems with lightning delays. We’ll see 40% coverage of rain/storms through Sunday but drier air takes over next week which means we’ll be less humid and that will drop the chances of rain. We need much more to remove the drought conditions and hopefully your area will get more rain at times through Sunday.

Hurricane Lee still looks to make landfall around Nova Scotia on Saturday. We still have 4 weeks left in the dangerous part of hurricane season so we’ll still be watching things carefully. After mid October, things typically start to taper off out there.

We’ll continue to see some scattered storms to wrap up the week
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible
