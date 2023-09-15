Advertise With Us
Mobile PD: Man armed with handgun threatens school bus

Brandon Smart
Brandon Smart(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail today charged with making a terrorist threat after police said he threatened to shoot up a school bus.

The Mobile Police Department said the incident leading to the charge occurred on Aug. 30 in the 800 block of Navco Road.

On that day officers responded to a harassment complaint on Darwood Court. During the investigation, police said, it was discovered that a 26-year-old man, later identified as Brandon Smart, had entered the school bus on Navco Road amid a dispute involving a relative and another juvenile.

Police said Smart was found to be carrying a handgun.

Smart, who was booked into the jail Thursday afternoon, also faces a gun possession charge.

