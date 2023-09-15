Advertise With Us
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Domestic Violence

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives, the recent number of domestic violence incidents reported on FOX10 News led to this program. It’s a conversation with representatives from Penelope House and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Domestic Violence Unit.

Are they seeing an uptick in cases and victims leaving their abusers? Our guests give us their assessment of domestic violence in Mobile County.

