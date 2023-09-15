Possible scattered showers and thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight and this weekend. A front is expected to pass through our area on Sunday, and next week will be rain-free with a much drier airmass. In the tropics, we are tracking Hurricane lee and a few other systems, but there are no threats to the Gulf at this time.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms should remain very spotty into the evening hours, with some coastal showers possible tonight. The football forecast looks good, with temperatures dropping into the 80s. However, there is still a chance of seeing one of those spotty showers. Have rain gear ready just in case, but the odds of needing to use it are not high.

WEEKEND:

On Saturday, we can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms in the local area due to a stalled frontal boundary along the coast. This boundary, combined with the sea breeze, means that our coastal counties will see the highest coverage of showers and storms. Looking ahead to Saturday night through Sunday, the stalled frontal boundary gets a push through our area. This means that there will still be a chance for showers and storms on Sunday before the front pushes through and drier air comes in on Monday.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees as the front passes, but it will still be warm. Low temperatures on Saturday night will range in the mid to upper 60s inland and 70-75 degrees near the coast, while highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees. Low temperatures on Sunday night will be cooler, with temperatures near 60 degrees inland and 68-73 degrees near the coast.

If you are at the beaches this weekend, the rip current risk is low.

NEXT WEEK:

A much drier airmass will move into the area next week, leading to rain-free conditions. Moisture levels will increase slightly later in the week, with the potential of isolated showers and a few thunderstorms returning Thursday afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees, with low temperatures generally around 60 degrees well inland and 68-73 degrees near the coast.

TROPICS:

There are a few systems that we are tracking, including Hurricane Lee, which will impact Maine and the Canadian Maritimes on Saturday. Otherwise, there are no tropical threats at this time.

