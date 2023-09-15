Advertise With Us
Tasty tailgating tips with former NFL player Ovie Mughelli

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are now in football season, and it’s time for the watch parties to begin ramping up. But, it’s important to have some great options every guest will love. That’s why we’re talking tasty tailgating tips today on Studio10.

At 6-foot-1, 250 pounds, Ovie Mughelli was a bruising fullback for more than a decade in the NFL. The former All-Pro player was known for punishing linebackers, but also for his engaging personality and ability to have fun with his teammates both on and off the field.

Now, the former network TV Sports analyst joined us on Studio10 to share his football insight and his tailgating tips for firing up the grill and sharing can’t-miss recipes for enjoying all the games. Ovie shared some fun and creative ways to liven up any tailgate or game-watching party.

TASTY TAILGATING TIPS FOR GAMEDAY INSPIRATION & FUN:

· GAMEDAY VIEWING — Newest tech for watching multiple games

· TOUCHDOWN MENU — Secrets for success when creating great tailgate foods

· GRILLING DEALS — Learn the go-to stop for all your gameday tailgating needs

· SNACKS OF COURSE — Favorite game-time healthy & nutritious snacks

OVIE’S BACKGROUND – During his career, Ovie played for the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons. He was an All-ACC fullback for Wake Forest in college. He was formerly on ACC Gridiron Live on FOX Sports.

