Thriller Nights in Lights back in Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For those who love to get in the holiday spirit by looking at lights, the immersive drive through experience returns to Mobile in 2023.

The “Thriller Nights in Lights” attraction at Mobile International Speedway needs to be added to the absolutely must-see list. “Nights In Lights” is making its return to Mobile this year. Located at 7800 Park Blvd in Irvington, AL, just a few minutes from Tillman’s Corner, “Nights In Lights” will be taking over the race track as guests will slowly cruise through in their own vehicles. A visit to the attraction will take viewers through a showcase of over one million lights and holiday displays plus actually drive on the race track itself. Plus, the lights will be synchronized to “dance” to the best holiday classics for Halloween played through each vehicle’s car stereo on a private radio frequency.

9/22-10/31

7-10p

Buy tickets online to prevent having to wait! Weekday car pass M-Th $24+tax and fees per vehicle. Weekend Car pass F-Sun $29 plus tax and fee.

If you wait to buy at the gate, prices are $30++ per vehicle M-Th, $35++ per Vehicle F-Sun

Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group

https://nightsinlights.com/

