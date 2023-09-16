Advertise With Us
Hire One

Activist walks across county in wedding dress to raise awareness of domestic violence

An activist looking to raise awareness to domestic violence made a stop in Biloxi on Friday.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An activist looking to raise awareness to domestic violence made a stop in Biloxi on Friday.

Josie Ashton visits different women’s shelters in different cities. She would also walk around the cities in a wedding dress. She wears the dress to remember a woman who was killed on her wedding day by her husband in a domestic violence dispute.

Ashton stopped by Biloxi to have tea time with the women. She says helping a victim to heal can benefit both sides.

“As a society, we take responsibility not only for the people who are abusers but also for the survivors to heal,” said Ashton. “That is key, we need to heal if we’re going to have better children and better relationships.”

Ashton says her next stop is in Alabama.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Christopher Ivy Bates
UPDATE: Law enforcement believes escaped inmate has fled the Gulf Shores area
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
Rat in Whataburger drive-through window
Whataburger in Daphne temporarily closes after customer videos rat in drive-through window
Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’

Latest News

Alabama makes a change at QB
A Ride of Remembrance: The Annual Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride
Trail of Tears commemorative motorcycle ride marks 30th year through north Alabama
Retired Army Specialist James Dyson and his wife, Tammy, received the generous gift from the...
Gulfport veteran gifted a mortgage-free home
The relief was granted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small...
South Georgia receives over $1.7 million in federal aid in wake of Hurricane Idalia
UAB offering "revolutionary" new ACL surgery
UAB Hospital first in Alabama to offer new ACL surgery