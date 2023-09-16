First & 10 scoreboard: Week 4
Scores for week 4 of the high school football season:
UNREPORTED:
J.F Shields vs McIntosh
Satsuma vs Orange Beach
FINALS:
Citronelle: 19 vs. Alma Bryant: 13
Southern Choctaw: 22 vs. Florala: 44
Clarke County: 18 vs. Straughn: 44
Faith Academy: 32 vs. B.C. Rain: 19
Theodore: 27 vs. Baldwin County: 24
Wilcox Central: 19 vs. Bayside Academy: 41
J.U. Blacksher: 26 vs. Chickasaw: 28
Leroy: 48 vs. Choctaw County: 6
Flomaton: 34 vs. Cottage Hill Christian: 14
Daphne: 56 vs. Davidson: 14
St. Michael: 41 vs. Escambia County: 26
MGM: 24 vs. Fairhope: 10
Baker: 51 vs. Foley: 41
UMS-Wright: 0 vs. Gulf Shores: 17
Thomasville: 33 vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen: 13
Elberta: 31 vs. LeFlore: 13
J.F. Shields: 6 vs. McIntosh: 41
Fruitdale: 14 vs. Millry: 54
Excel: 0 vs. Mobile Christian: 55
St. Paul’s: 24 vs. Murphy: 8
McGill-Toolen: 59 vs. Robertsdale: 0
Saraland: 49 vs. Spanish Fort: 7
Jackson: 38 vs. T.R. Miller: 7
Monroe County: 12 vs. W.S. Neal: 48
St. Luke’s: 27 vs. Washington County: 14
Vigor: 12 vs. Williamson: 0
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.