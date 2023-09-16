Advertise With Us
First & 10 scoreboard: Week 4

By Robert Ristaneo
Sep. 15, 2023
Scores for week 4 of the high school football season:

UNREPORTED:

J.F Shields vs McIntosh

Satsuma vs Orange Beach

FINALS:

Citronelle: 19 vs. Alma Bryant: 13

Southern Choctaw: 22 vs. Florala: 44

Clarke County: 18 vs. Straughn: 44

Faith Academy: 32 vs. B.C. Rain: 19

Theodore: 27 vs. Baldwin County: 24

Wilcox Central: 19 vs. Bayside Academy: 41

J.U. Blacksher: 26 vs. Chickasaw: 28

Leroy: 48 vs. Choctaw County: 6

Flomaton: 34 vs. Cottage Hill Christian: 14

Daphne: 56 vs. Davidson: 14

St. Michael: 41 vs. Escambia County: 26

MGM: 24 vs. Fairhope: 10

Baker: 51 vs. Foley: 41

UMS-Wright: 0 vs. Gulf Shores: 17

Thomasville: 33 vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen: 13

Elberta: 31 vs. LeFlore: 13

J.F. Shields: 6 vs. McIntosh: 41

Fruitdale: 14 vs. Millry: 54

Excel: 0 vs. Mobile Christian: 55

St. Paul’s: 24 vs. Murphy: 8

McGill-Toolen: 59 vs. Robertsdale: 0

Saraland: 49 vs. Spanish Fort: 7

Jackson: 38 vs. T.R. Miller: 7

Monroe County: 12 vs. W.S. Neal: 48

St. Luke’s: 27 vs. Washington County: 14

Vigor: 12 vs. Williamson: 0

