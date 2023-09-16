Scattered rain showers for Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On your Saturday, we can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms in the local area due to a stalled frontal boundary along the coast. This boundary, combined with the sea breeze, means that our coastal counties will see the highest coverage of showers and storms. Looking ahead to Saturday night through Sunday, the stalled frontal boundary gets a push through our area. This means that there will still be a chance for showers and storms on Sunday before the front pushes through and drier air comes in on Monday.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees as the front passes, but it will still be warm. Low temperatures on Saturday night will range in the mid to upper 60s inland and 70-75 degrees near the coast, while highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees. Low temperatures on Sunday night will be cooler, with temperatures near 60 degrees inland and 68-73 degrees near the coast.

If you are at the beaches this weekend, the rip current risk is low.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.