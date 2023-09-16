Advertise With Us
Hire One

Trail of Tears commemorative motorcycle ride marks 30th year through north Alabama

A Ride of Remembrance: The Annual Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride
A Ride of Remembrance: The Annual Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every year nearly ten thousand motorcyclists ride through the Trail of Tears route and 2023 marks its 30th ride through north Alabama.

The event was created to honor Native Americans after thousands were forced to relocate between 1830 and 1850 along the Tennessee River to Oklahoma by the U.S. government.

The event which begins in Bridgeport and ends in Waterloo, is one of the largest organized motorcycle rides in the country with a caravan of almost 50 miles.

‍The ride-along follows the original route of the Trail of Tears honoring Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Creek, and Seminole nations.

For more information on this event, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Christopher Ivy Bates
UPDATE: Law enforcement believes escaped inmate has fled the Gulf Shores area
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
Rat in Whataburger drive-through window
Whataburger in Daphne temporarily closes after customer videos rat in drive-through window
Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’

Latest News

Alabama makes a change at QB
Retired Army Specialist James Dyson and his wife, Tammy, received the generous gift from the...
Gulfport veteran gifted a mortgage-free home
The relief was granted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small...
South Georgia receives over $1.7 million in federal aid in wake of Hurricane Idalia
UAB offering "revolutionary" new ACL surgery
UAB Hospital first in Alabama to offer new ACL surgery