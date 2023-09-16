Trail of Tears commemorative motorcycle ride marks 30th year through north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every year nearly ten thousand motorcyclists ride through the Trail of Tears route and 2023 marks its 30th ride through north Alabama.

The event was created to honor Native Americans after thousands were forced to relocate between 1830 and 1850 along the Tennessee River to Oklahoma by the U.S. government.

The event which begins in Bridgeport and ends in Waterloo, is one of the largest organized motorcycle rides in the country with a caravan of almost 50 miles.

‍The ride-along follows the original route of the Trail of Tears honoring Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Creek, and Seminole nations.

