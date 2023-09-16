Woman airlifted after three-vehicle crash in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A three-vehicle crash in Hinds County - including two parked cars - resulted in one being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred Friday evening around 5:20 p.m. on Interstate 20 West near the 23-mile marker in Hinds County.

MHP says A 2006 Dodge Ram belonging to 45-year-old Bryan Marshall of Brandon and a 2014 Lexus belonging to 41-year-old Jocelyn Whipps of Byram were parked on the westbound shoulder when they were struck by a 2007 Honda Civic driven by 24-year-old Edith Taylor of Flowood.

Whipps became pinned between the Dodge and her Lexus and was flown to UMMC with unknown injuries.

Marshall and Taylor received no injuries.

