Alabama gets back in the win column, play both Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson at QB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tyler Buchner got the start in place of Jalen Milroe under center for the Crimson Tide Saturday in Tampa Bay, Florida. Buchner, the sophomore transfer from Notre Dame, is starting his first game as a member of the Tide.

FIRST QUARTER

It was a slow start again for the Tide Saturday afternoon as they look to rebound from their loss last week to Texas in Tuscaloosa. The Tide got the ball first to begin the game and ran four plays for 23 yards before having to punt the ball away to USF. South Florida went three and out on their first drive of the game and gave the ball right back to the Crimson Tide.

The Tide could not get anything going for the second consecutive possession and had to punt the ball right back to USF after a three and out on their second drive of the quarter.

After a five-play drive from USF, Alabama was set to get the ball for their third drive of the first quarter. However, Alabama returner Kool-Aid McKinstry fumbled on the return, and it was recovered by South Florida. With good field position, the Bulls of USF capitalized on the Alabama turnover with a 44-yard field goal from John Cannon, giving USF a 3-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Alabama kickoff returner Terrion Arnold took the kick 100 yards all the way to the house, but it was called back after a flag was thrown for holding on the Tide. Buchner and the Tide offense stalled again, and they had to punt the ball away for the third time of the first quarter.

South Florida moved the ball well down the field late in the first quarter but turned the ball over on downs at the Alabama 46-yard line after a missed 4th down conversion on 4th and 3.

The Tide moved the ball across midfield and into USF territory just as the first quarter of play was ending.

End of the 1st quarter:

South Florida - 3

Alabama - 0

SECOND QUARTER

Alabama began the second quarter with a 2nd and 12 on the USF 40-yard line. After an incomplete Tyler Buchner pass, and a zero-yard gain for Roydell Williams, Alabama was forced to punt the ball away yet again.

Rain started to fall down on Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as USF began their first drive of the second quarter. After a loss of two on first down, and a gain of five on second down, USF had a 3rd and 7 on their on 23-yard line before officials blew the whistle and delayed the game due to inclement weather in the area.

After a delay due to inclement weather, Alabama and USF returned to the field to resume play in the second quarter.

The offense for both teams still could not get on the right track after the weather delay. USF went on a 15 play, 52-yard drive that took 6:38 off the clock, but still ended the drive without putting any more points on the board. Alabama began to move the ball on their next drive, but the drive eventually stalled and James Burnip had to punt the ball away yet again.

The Bulls began their next drive on their own 20-yard line, but a Byrum Brown fumble that was recovered by the Tide out Alabama in a prime position to score their first touchdown of the game.

Struggling to find their ways on offense, Alabama trotted out redshirt freshman Ty Simpson to try and bring some life to the offense. Simpson threw an incomplete pass and was sacked on the drive, but a 17-yard run from Jase McClellan and a 3-yard run by Roydell Williams put the Tide in position to tie the game 3-3 after a 30-yard field goal from Will Reichard.

HALFTIME

South Florida - 3

Alabama - 3

THIRD QUARTER

South Florida began the second half with the ball but turned the ball over on downs for the third time of the game after a missed 4th down conversion on 4th and 7 from their own 47-yard line.

Nick Saban elected to keep Ty Simpson in at the QB position for the Tide as they began the second half. However, after two short runs from Jase McClellan and a false start called on third down, Simpson was sacked, and the Tide punted the ball to USF after a three and out on their opening possession of the second half.

After the Alabama defense forced another South Florida punt, Ty Simpson and the Tide offense finally got a touchdown on the board. After a 45-yard completion to CJ Dippre, Roydell Williams capped off the drive with one-yard touchdown run, giving Alabama a 10-3 lead.

South Florida would not go away, and marched themselves right down the field into Crimson Tide territory looking to tie the game. However, the Bulls turned the ball over on downs, again, after a not being able to convert a 4th and 2 on the Alabama 21-yard line.

End of the 3rd quarter

Alabama - 10

USF - 3

FOURTH QUARTER

After an exchange of punts from the two sides, Malachi Moore and the Alabama defense got the Tide offense back on the field after intercepting Byrum Brown’s pass with 6:29 remaining in the game.

After that, Alabama took their time on their next drive, running off as much clock as possible. After 5:56 drive, Ty Simpson called game, taking a 1-yard carry into the end zone with 33 seconds remaining in the game.

FINAL SCORE:

Alabama - 17

USF - 3

Alabama will be back on the field next Saturday when they host the Ole Miss Rebels. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 on CBS.

