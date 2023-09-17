BCSO seeking assistance locating a homicide suspect
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BON SECOUR, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance locating a suspect involved in a homicide in the Bon Secour community on Friday, Sep 15.
Officials said they were called to a residence in Bon Secour and discovered a deceased 30-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators said they were able to develop Tahjaneka Christina Armstrong as a suspect and are wanting her for questioning.
Armstrong is 5′6 and frequents the Gulf Shores area, according to authorities.
She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.