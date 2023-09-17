BCSO seeking assistance locating a homicide suspect

BON SECOUR, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance locating a suspect involved in a homicide in the Bon Secour community on Friday, Sep 15.

Officials said they were called to a residence in Bon Secour and discovered a deceased 30-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said they were able to develop Tahjaneka Christina Armstrong as a suspect and are wanting her for questioning.

Armstrong is 5′6 and frequents the Gulf Shores area, according to authorities.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office.

