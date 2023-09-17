Drier air expected for the Gulf Coast

Big changes are on the way in terms of the weather. A front is expected to move through our area early on Sunday, bringing drier air for the start of next week. This front will also lower our morning temperatures into the mid to low 60s for the next few days. Combined with lower humidity, our mornings will feel much more comfortable. However, this dry spell won’t last forever. Higher humidity will slowly return to the area late in the upcoming week, but the chances of rain will remain low.

SUNDAY:

There is a possibility of an isolated shower early in the day on Sunday, particularly in the Florida panhandle. However, by the afternoon, things should be dry. Clouds will persist during the first half of the day, clearing up in the evening. It will still be a hot afternoon with temperatures around 90 degrees, but the dry air will make it feel less humid.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

Mostly dry conditions are expected throughout the week, which won’t help with our drought situation along the Gulf Coast. Much of the area is currently experiencing moderate drought or worse, and there is little rain in the forecast for the next seven days. However, there is a silver lining. The dry air behind the Sunday front will cool down our morning temperatures to the mid to low 60s and reduce the stickiness in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to hover around 90 degrees each day this week.

TROPICS:

We are tracking a few systems, including Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee, which is currently affecting Maine and eastern Canada. Apart from Lee, there are no tropical threats to the U.S. in the upcoming days.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.