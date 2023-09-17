Drier air moving in

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Drier air moves in later today! A front is expected to move through our area today, bringing drier air for the start of next week. This front will also lower our morning temperatures into the mid to low 60s for the next few days. Combined with lower humidity, our mornings will feel much more comfortable. However, this dry spell won’t last forever. Slightly higher humidity will slowly return to the area late in the upcoming week, but the chances of rain will remain low.

TODAY:

A band of showers that moved through the area overnight should exit in the early morning hours. An isolated shower may pop up later in the morning, but it should be dry by the afternoon. Clouds will persist during the first half of the day, clearing up in the evening. It will still be a hot afternoon with temperatures around 90 degrees, but the dry air will make it feel less humid.

At the beaches today, the rip current risk is low, and surf will be one foot or less. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and the UV index is very high. Be sure to pack sunscreen!

THE WEEK AHEAD:

Mostly dry conditions are expected throughout the week, which won’t help with the drought situation along the Gulf Coast. Much of the area is currently experiencing moderate drought or worse, and there is little rain in the forecast for the next seven days. However, there is a silver lining. The dry air behind the Sunday front will cool down our morning temperatures to the mid to low 60s and reduce stickiness in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to hover around 90 degrees each day this week.

TROPICS:

We are tracking a few systems, including the newly upgraded Tropical Storm Nigel. However, there are no tropical threats to the U.S. at this time.

