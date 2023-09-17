Advertise With Us
Hire One

Family of Foley woman missing since 1982 asking people for any helpful information

22-year-old Diana Leigh Avera was last seen in Mount Vernon, Alabama in 1982
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office taking a closer look into the cold case of a Foley woman missing for over 40 years.

22-year-old Diana Leigh Avera was last seen in Mount Vernon, Alabama in 1982.

FOX10 News spoke to Avera’s niece, Amanda Hill, who is pleading with the community for any leads on her Aunt’s disappearance.

Hill says Avera suffers from schizophrenia and was in and out of Searcy Hospital.

In May 1982, Hill says Avera was arrested for disorderly conduct and transferred to Searcy again. Three months later, Hill says Avera allegedly escaped from the hospital and vanished,

For years, Hill says she and her family believed Avera was reported missing to law enforcement, but that was never the case. The Department of Mental Health was the only entity investigating her disappearance. Avera’s family officially reported her missing in August 2020.

Hill says MCSO opened the case in 2020. Since then, Hill says she and her family have submitted DNA samples.

Now, detectives are digging deeper. Hill says they just assigned a new primary detective for the cold case last week.

And, Hill is asking anyone with any helpful information to come forward.

“Anything they can remember at all-- even the smallest thing, that anybody can remember, or if anybody that worked at Searcy remembered her,” said Hill. “She was loving, she’d do anything for anybody. She didn’t meet a stranger, she loved people.”

If you think you have any beneficial information, call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

There is also a public Facebook group for the search of Avera.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Christopher Ivy Bates
UPDATE: Law enforcement believes escaped inmate has fled the Gulf Shores area
Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, authorities said.
UPDATE: MCSO: No foul play suspected in death of missing Grand Bay woman
Rat in Whataburger drive-through window
Whataburger in Daphne temporarily closes after customer videos rat in drive-through window
Mobile man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges
‘All that stuff you got, that was my money’

Latest News

Community unites to restore neglected Saint Austin cemetery in Mobile
Community unites to restore neglected Saint Austin cemetery in Mobile
Community unites to restore neglected Saint Austin cemetery in Mobile
Community unites to restore neglected Saint Austin cemetery in Mobile
BCSO seeking assistance locating a homicide suspect
BCSO seeking assistance locating a homicide suspect
MCSO investigating a 40-year-old cold case
MCSO investigating a 40-year-old cold case