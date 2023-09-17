Jags dominate Oklahoma State in 33-7 victory

STILLWATER, Okla. – South Alabama scored on its first drive of the game and never looked back as the Jaguars dismantled Oklahoma State, 33-7, Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The win improved the Jags’ record to 2-1 on the year while Oklahoma State dropped to an identical 2-1 with the loss. The victory over the Cowboys marked South Alabama’s second win over a Power Five opponent in program history, and the first over a team from the Big 12 Conference.

“I thought our guys are starting to play to the level we’re capable of.” Said head coach Kane Wommack. “We really haven’t played well the first two weeks, particularly in the first half. We were able to establish the run early, which gave us some one-on-one shots. We liked some matchups against a couple of their DBs, and we were able to get those matchups early. I think the nice thing is we knew we were very capable of coming in here and executing at a high level and physically putting a team away.”

South controlled every aspect of Saturday’s matchup, imposing its will on the Cowboys all night. The Jags owned a 395-208 advantage in total yards, including 243 yards on the ground while only allowing OSU 94 total rushing yards. USA also won the battle through the air, outpassing the Pokes 152-114. Oklahoma State could only manage 3.2 yards per play for the game while South Alabama nearly doubled that total with 6.3 yards per snap.

South Alabama’s defense was stout for all four quarters, and provided key plays at key moments. With the Jags starting to build momentum early, Marquise Robinson came away with a key interception deep in Oklahoma State territory which set up a 17-yard La’Damian Webb touchdown on the very next play. Then, late in the game with Oklahoma State appearing to build some momentum of its own after its lone score of the night, Travis Drosos sprinted down the field on a Jaguar punt and recovered a muffed ball by the Cowboy returner. The Jaguar defense also got to the quarterback often throughout the matchup, earning four sacks and an additional five hurries.

Offensively, USA imposed its will on the line of scrimmage, averaging 5.2 yards per carry on the night. Webb carried the ball 18 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns. His big highlight came in the fourth quarter when a 65-yard touchdown run put the game on ice. Kentrel Bullock also carried the ball 18 times on the night, totaling 71 yards.

Quarterback Carter Bradley was very efficient in the passing game, completing 10-of-16 passing attempts for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Caullin Lacy was his favorite target, hauling in five completions for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Lacy scored the game’s first touchdown in the first quarter on a 39-yard touchdown catch and run over the middle. He and Bradley then connected on a 59-yard deep ball right before half to send the Jags into the locker room up 23-0.

James Miller led the Jaguars in tackles on the night with seven, while Jaden Voisin was right behind with six. Oklahoma native Trey Kiser pitched in five tackles while wearing the number five jersey for USA. Defensive lineman Brock Higdon was a disruptor all game long, finishing the night with two sacks and a quarterback hurry.

Special teams also played a huge role in South Alabama’s victory, as the Jags made key plays in the third phase frequently on the night. Kicker Diego Guajardo scored the first points of the night on a 39-yard field goal, and hit again from 42 yards away to extend the USA lead after the Cowboys scored for the first and only time. Punter Jack Martin pinned three of five punts inside the OSU 20, including one inside the five-yard line. The Jags also earned Drosos’ takeaway on a Martin punt.

UP NEXT

South will now return to Mobile for its homecoming game and nonconference finale when it welcomes Central Michigan to Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23. Kickoff between the Jaguars and Chippewas is slated for 4 p.m. CT.

Source: University of South Alabama

