Advertise With Us
Hire One

Police chief dies after ‘hard battle’ with cancer, department says

The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard...
The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard battle" with cancer.(Flowood Police Department)
By WLBT Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi police chief died late Saturday night after a battle with cancer, according to officials.

According to a Facebook post made by the Flowood Police Department, Police Chief Ricky McMillian passed away after a “hard battle” against Stage 4 cancer.

McMillian was a husband and father of two.

WLBT reports McMillian began his fight against cancer earlier this year.

“We know he is with our Lord and Savior and our prayers are with his family,” the post from the police department reads.

McMillian was named the chief of police in August 2018.

It is unknown at this time who will step in as police chief of Flowood.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
Rat in Whataburger drive-through window
Whataburger in Daphne temporarily closes after customer videos rat in drive-through window
Woman dies after three-vehicle accident in Mobile
Woman dies after three-vehicle accident in Mobile
Kimberly A. Henderson
MCSO arrests 2nd corrections officer

Latest News

BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy dies after being shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant
FILE - Exterior view of the grain storage terminal during visit of United Nations Secretary...
First two cargo ships arrive in Ukrainian port after Russia’s exit from grain deal
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton can't catch a pass from quarterback Tyler Buchner during...
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1