UPDATED: BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide

Tahjaneka Christina Armstrong
Tahjaneka Christina Armstrong(Baldwin Jail Log)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
UPDATED: According to the Baldwin County Jail Log, Armstrong has been arrested and charged for one count of murder.

BON SECOUR, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a suspect for questioning regarding a homicide in the Bon Secour community on Friday, Sep 15.

Officials said they were called to a residence in Bon Secour and discovered a deceased 30-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said they were able to develop Tahjaneka Christina Armstrong as a suspect and are wanting her for questioning.

Armstrong is 5′6 and frequents the Gulf Shores area, according to authorities.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office.

Community unites to restore neglected Saint Austin cemetery in Mobile
BCSO seeking assistance locating a homicide suspect
MCSO investigating a 40-year-old cold case
Family of Foley woman missing since 1982 asking people for any helpful information
