1 stabbed on Schillinger Road South on Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Saturday, Sep 16 at the 4000 block of Schillinger Road South.

Officers were dispatched to Ascension Providence in response to an assault complaint and discovered the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was confronted by a known male subject who accused him of theft.

The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, according to police.

Authorities said the victim was driven to the hospital by personal vehicle and the investigation is ongoing.

