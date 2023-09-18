Advertise With Us
2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada

An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race collided.(KRNV-DT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two pilots were killed when their planes crashed upon landing at an air racing event Sunday in Reno, authorities said.

Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the planes collided at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Other details weren’t immediately available, and the names of the pilots who died weren’t immediately released.

The association’s board of directors and the T-6 class president said they were working to notify relatives of the dead pilots about the crash, which occurred during the final day of the National Championship Air Races in Reno.

Authorities said there were no other reported injuries.

Officials said they are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities to identify the cause of the accident.

