2 teens arrested for robbery at a McDonalds

Nacoby White
Nacoby White(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested on Friday, Sep 15 for robbing a 17-year-old at a McDonalds on St. Stephens Road.

Officers said they responded to the restaurant at 6:30 p.m. and discovered two known male subjects robbed a 17-year-old victim at gunpoint before fleeing.

Investigators were able to locate a 16-year-old suspect and arrest him before arresting Nacoby White, 18, on Monday, Sep 18 as the second suspect.

Nobody was injured in the incident, according to MPD.

