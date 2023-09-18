Advertise With Us
Hire One

Bay Minette man dies after interstate crash

(wdtv)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash on I-65 near mile marker 29 has claimed the life of a Bay Minette man, according to authorities.

Officials said the crash occurred on Monday, Sep 18 at 6:02 a.m. when a 2015 Ford Explorer struck the rear of a Kenworth tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, who investigators identified as Chase Sharp, 34, of Bay Minette, was not wearing his seatbelt during the collision and was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to authorities.

Investigators said the Kentworth trailer, driven by Ronnie Jordan of Frisco City, was disabled and partially in the road at the time of the crash.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Rat in Whataburger drive-through window
Whataburger in Daphne temporarily closes after customer videos rat in drive-through window
Woman dies after three-vehicle accident in Mobile
Woman dies after three-vehicle accident in Mobile
Kimberly A. Henderson
MCSO arrests 2nd corrections officer

Latest News

With help from Escambia County EMS and local law enforcement they’ll use 16 ambulances to...
Baptist Hospital prepares to transfer patients to new $650 million campus.
Theodore Road and Bankhead tunnel closures
Theodore Road and Bankhead tunnel closures
FOX 10's Lee Peck catches up with former FOX 10 Reporter Alexa Knowles.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Alexa Knowles
1 stabbed on Schillinger Road South on Saturday