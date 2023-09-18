Bay Minette man dies after interstate crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash on I-65 near mile marker 29 has claimed the life of a Bay Minette man, according to authorities.

Officials said the crash occurred on Monday, Sep 18 at 6:02 a.m. when a 2015 Ford Explorer struck the rear of a Kenworth tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, who investigators identified as Chase Sharp, 34, of Bay Minette, was not wearing his seatbelt during the collision and was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to authorities.

Investigators said the Kentworth trailer, driven by Ronnie Jordan of Frisco City, was disabled and partially in the road at the time of the crash.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate.

