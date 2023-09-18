“Diamonds are Forever”. University of South Alabama celebrates historic homecoming week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It is homecoming week at the University of South Alabama. And this week will be filled with activities for everyone to enjoy.

“Homecoming is a bit early this year. But I think it’s fitting considering it’s the 60th anniversary. I think a lot of the events are geared around that,” SGA President Amya Douglas said.

It starts Monday with events like the annual “Junk the Jungle” as students TP the traffic circle. Toilet paper will be provided.

The rest of the week will feature other events like the annual fun fest. And JagNation hopes everyone can join them.

“It’s kind of a student center takeover event. We’ll have a bunch of different inflatables, rides, and make and takes that students can have,” Jaguar Productions President Simone Holmes said.

And for the new jags on campus, everyone involved hopes to leave a good first impression.

“My biggest wish and hope for all of the first-year freshmen during the homecoming week is really helping feel that sense of community that we felt when first stepped foot on campus,” Douglas said.

“JP really wants all of our students to enjoy homecoming. It really means a lot to us for students to have a good time,” Holmes said.

Saturday will feature tailgating and the homecoming parade before the Jags kick-off against Central Michigan.

