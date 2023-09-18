Distinguished Young Women presents Gulf Coast Spotlight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Distinguished Young Women, formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is the oldest and largest national scholarship program for high school girls. The program strives to give every young woman the opportunity to further her education and prepare for a successful future.

Distinguished Young Women is hosting a talent showcase called Gulf Coast Spotlight. The program provides the opportunity to showcase the talent of boys and girls in performing arts from grades 1-12 in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

DYW is seeking talent for the upcoming showcase on Sunday, October 29, at Murphy High School in Mobile.

The winners will win money for their school’s performing arts program and appear in the Distinguished Young Women national finals.

www.gulfcoastspotlight.com.

