Hargrove Foundation holds 2023 Downtown Get Down

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Hargrove Foundation will once again hold the exciting Downtown Get Down event in Mobile on Thursday, September 21, at the Insider Eatery, Outsider Sports Bar and Cedar Street Social Club. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and run until 9:30p.m.

A $30 donation includes entry, live music and two drink tickets! Kids enter free with a 21+ guardian. Enjoy the musical talents of Jenna McClellan & band and the Bruce Smelley Band, as well as food and drink specials while supporting Hargrove Foundation causes in health and human services, education, arts and culture, and qualified sports activities.

“We look forward to joining the community for a night of music and entertainment,” said Micki Kohn, Hargrove Foundation BOD President. “Our Foundation aids many worthy causes throughout the area, and this is just one way to involve the community in our efforts to give back!”

To register for the event, find more information, or to seek sponsorship, please visit hargrovefoundation.org/2023-downtown-get-down. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Hargrove Foundation, which supports causes like the HAT (Hargrove Adaptive Toy) Project, dedicated to helping mobility-limited children achieve independence through the use of adaptive cars. Get your tickets today!

The Hargrove Foundation is the charitable link of the Hargrove family of companies and is funded by the generosity of teammates and donors. Working as one team to support the communities in which Hargrove Teammates live and work, the Foundation is Hargrove’s vehicle for making a true difference in the lives of others. The Foundation is classified as a 501(c)(3) organization and serves to support the four sectors of education, arts and culture, sports activities, and health and human services. For more information, visit hargrovefoundation.org. To learn more about Hargrove Engineers & Constructors, visit hargrove-epc.com.

