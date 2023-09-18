Advertise With Us
Hire One

Humidity taking a significant dip

By Jason Smith
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith.

You’ve probably noticed a nice change today with the lower humidity. This drier air will make things much more pleasant in the coming days. The morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s. The afternoon will still be hot, around 90, but with the low humidity it will be bearable.

We will have similar conditions all week long with pleasant mornings, hot afternoons, little humidity, and no decent rain chances.

The downside to this is that the drought will continue and get worse.

Tropics: Nigel is forecast to remain in the Atlantic and not come anywhere near the U.S. A tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa will develop later in the week, but there’s plenty of time to watch that one. Another area of disturbed weather may slowly develop of the Carolina coast, but for now risks there are low.

In the Gulf, all is quiet for the time being.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Rat in Whataburger drive-through window
Whataburger in Daphne temporarily closes after customer videos rat in drive-through window
Woman dies after three-vehicle accident in Mobile
Woman dies after three-vehicle accident in Mobile
Kimberly A. Henderson
MCSO arrests 2nd corrections officer

Latest News

Next weather for Monday, Sep 18 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Monday, Sep 18 from FOX10 News
Dry and sunny this afternoon
Dry and sunny this afternoon
Dry and sunny this afternoon
Dry and sunny this afternoon
Very dry week ahead
Very dry week ahead