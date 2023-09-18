Advertise With Us
Kendre Miller will miss his second game in a row with a hamstring injury

Kendre Miller will miss his second game in a row. (Source: New Orleans Saints)(New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rookie running back Kendre Miller will have to wait at least another week to make his debut in the Black and Gold.

The Saints ruled him out of the Panthers matchup with a hamstring injury. The TCU alum also missed the Titans game.

Other inactives for the game tonight: Lynn Bowden, Jr., A.T. Perry, Kirk Merritt, Nick Saldeveri, and Kyle Phillips.

FOX 8 Sports will preview the Monday Night Football matchup at 5:30 p.m. with Tailgate. After the game at 10:35 p.m., we’ll have postgame reaction and analysis with the Black and Gold Review show.

