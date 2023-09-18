Mobile Arts Council to host 11th Annual Throwdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Throwdown is the Mobile Arts Council’s largest annual fundraising event. Proceeds go towards supporting our mission: to enrich the quality of life in the greater Mobile area through increasing accessibility to the arts and promoting a vibrant cultural community.

11th Annual Throwdown

September 21st, 2023

6:00 – 9:00 PM

The Temple Downtown

For the past eleven years, local artists have sought out to compete in this unique live art competition. The event features five competitors that have 90 minutes to create original works of art from a shared supply table and a mystery box. Attendees watch art in action and can take these pieces home by participating in a live auction at the end of the night.

The 10th Annual Throwdown champion, Mayssam Iskandar, will compete to defend her title against this year’s newcomers: Brian Tan, Kimberly Zukley, Ty Tover, Renee Wallace and Janie Brown Johnson.

The evening also offers a silent auction with one-of-a-kind items that are locally crafted, food by Heroes Sports Bar & The Royal Scam, entertainment by Disco Lemonade, and flowing libations! Doors open at 6pm.

Tickets are now available at www.mobilearts.org/thethrowdown for $50 before the day of the event and will be $60 at the door.

The 2023 Presenting Sponsor is Hackbarth Deliveries. Additional sponsors include Diamond Championship Wrestling, Jack Daniels, Mobicon, Heroes Sports Bar & Grille, The Royal Scam, Hargrove Foundation, ProMed Choices, Alabama Public Radio, New Horizons Credit Union, the Mobile County Commission, Airbus, Michael Smith & Karen Carr, Ron Barrett LLC, Showbiz Theatrical Services, and General Dynamic Mission Systems. Interested in sponsoring this unique and fun event? Contact amontgomery@mobilearts.org!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.