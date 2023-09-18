Advertise With Us
Mobile County Commission gets over $1 million for highway safety

Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Kay Ivey(Hal Scheurich)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) says Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $5.5 million for highway safety enforcement.

The grants will support efforts to make Alabama roads safer by preventing injuries and fatalities.

$1.05 million will go to the Mobile County Commission for the Southwest Regional Highway Safety Office, which serves Mobile, Baldwin, and 13 other counties in our area.

Three of the state’s regional traffic safety offices and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will use the money to cover overtime for police officers, sheriffs’ deputies and state troopers to conduct extra patrols during peak travel times, targeting speeding, seat belt violations and impaired driving.

