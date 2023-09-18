MPD investigating multiple shootings from the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating multiple shootings that occurred over the weekend.

The first occurred on Friday, Sep 15 at 8:34 p.m. when officers responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Holleman Drive.

Officers said they discovered the victim was sitting their vehicle with another person when unknown subjects drove by and began shooting, striking the victim’s vehicle and residence.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

The second occurred on Saturday, Sep 16 at 10:35 a.m. when officers responded to the Freestanding Clinic on Hillcrest Road in reference to an assault complaint.

Authorities said an unknown male subject had entered the victim’s apartment at the Parkwest Apartments and shot him before fleeing on foot.

The victim drove himself to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, according to MPD.

Shakeyla Whitsett (Mobile County Metro Jail)

The third occurred on Sunday, Sep 18 at the 1800 block of Runnels Road at 4:25 p.m. in reference to a domestic violence complaint involving a shooting.

Police said the subject had fired a shot into the victim’s vehicle while she was attempting to leave the residence with her dog.

No injuries were reported and MPD said they arrested Shakeyla Whitsett, 39, as the suspect.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.