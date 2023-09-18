Recipe: Muffaletta Pasta Salad

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

· 4 tablespoons mayonnaise

· ¼ cup red wine vinegar

· 1 teaspoon dried Italian herbs

· 1 pound macaroni shells, cooked according to package directions

· 1 small red onion, thinly sliced

· 1 12-ounce container Rouses Olive Salad (drain off half of the oil)

· ¼ pound Genoa salami, sliced into strips

· ½ pound ham, sliced into strips

· ½ pound mortadella, sliced into strips

· ½ pound provolone cheese, sliced into strips

· ½ cup shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

PROCEDURE:

1. Stir together mayonnaise, red wine vinegar and Italian herbs in a large glass bowl.

2. Add cooked pasta, onion and olive salad. Stir well to combine.

3. Add meats and cheeses, stirring after adding each ingredient.

