Recipe: Muffaletta Pasta Salad

By Allison Bradley
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

· 4 tablespoons mayonnaise

· ¼ cup red wine vinegar

· 1 teaspoon dried Italian herbs

· 1 pound macaroni shells, cooked according to package directions

· 1 small red onion, thinly sliced

· 1 12-ounce container Rouses Olive Salad (drain off half of the oil)

· ¼ pound Genoa salami, sliced into strips

· ½ pound ham, sliced into strips

· ½ pound mortadella, sliced into strips

· ½ pound provolone cheese, sliced into strips

· ½ cup shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

PROCEDURE:

1. Stir together mayonnaise, red wine vinegar and Italian herbs in a large glass bowl.

2. Add cooked pasta, onion and olive salad. Stir well to combine.

3. Add meats and cheeses, stirring after adding each ingredient.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

