Recipe: Muffaletta Pasta Salad
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
· 4 tablespoons mayonnaise
· ¼ cup red wine vinegar
· 1 teaspoon dried Italian herbs
· 1 pound macaroni shells, cooked according to package directions
· 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
· 1 12-ounce container Rouses Olive Salad (drain off half of the oil)
· ¼ pound Genoa salami, sliced into strips
· ½ pound ham, sliced into strips
· ½ pound mortadella, sliced into strips
· ½ pound provolone cheese, sliced into strips
· ½ cup shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
PROCEDURE:
1. Stir together mayonnaise, red wine vinegar and Italian herbs in a large glass bowl.
2. Add cooked pasta, onion and olive salad. Stir well to combine.
3. Add meats and cheeses, stirring after adding each ingredient.
