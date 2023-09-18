Alabama red snapper season reopens Sept. 29

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Marine Resources Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced the 2023 private angler red snapper fishing season will reopen at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, for four-day weekends until the remaining federal quota is met.

Alabama’s 2023 federal allocation of red snapper is 591,185 pounds. The 2023 red snapper season initially closed on Sept. 4. A review of landing data by MRD has revealed that 15,671 pounds of Alabama’s federal red snapper quota remains available for harvest, according to officials.

“At the end of each season we make a thorough review of the landing reports and our surveys and calculations to ensure we have an accurate accounting of how much red snapper has been landed in Alabama,” said Scott Bannon, MRD director, for a news release. “These quality control measures have identified the remaining available amount of our red snapper quota. We are reopening the season to provide full access to this important fishery and to make sure we are managing it responsibly.”

ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship said reef fish management at the state level is the most efficient and effective way to ensure the sustainability of the fishery and provide access to quality outdoor recreation for anglers.

“Under state management we are able to respond very quickly to the data and provide maximum access to red snapper for our anglers,” Commissioner Blankenship said for the release. “Under the federal system, a closure date would be estimated and then it would take several months, at a minimum, to determine how many fish were caught. We are able to make that determination in days. ADCNR will continue working to ensure our citizens and visitors have access to the incredible red snapper fishery off the coast of Alabama.”

Red snapper landing information from the 2021-2023 seasons is available at www.outdooralabama.com/2023-red-snapper-landings-summary.

