Roosevelt Patterson, motivational speaker and football coach

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Roosevelt Patterson Jr. is a native of Prichard. He is a graduate of Vigor High School where his team won a state championship and a national championship his senior year. These championships opened the door for many college offers. He accepted a full ride scholarship to the University of Alabama under Coach Bill Curry. During his junior year at UA, his team won a national championship under Coach Gene Stallings. It was after this game that Sports Illustrated took the iconic photo of him carrying a meat pole. He was blessed with many great opportunities to play football at every level.

He went on to play in the NFL for the Los Angeles Rams and Raiders. He also played for several teams in the Canadian Football League (CFL). He also coached for Vigor High School, his alma Mater, the Alabama Lighting of the North American Football League, and the Birmingham Barracudas (CFL).

Roosevelt seeks to use his past experiences to help mentor young athletes through motivational speaking, Coaching/Training, and Athletic Mentorship. After serving time, Roosevelt turned his life around. He went on to work with troubled youth at the local youth center in Mobile. He has helped many young men realize a better path in life. He also coached at several football camps. In his spare time, Roosevelt enjoys spending time with his mom and children. You can also find him greeting people at Las Floriditas in Downtown Mobile.

