Saints trying to achieve first 2-0 start since 2013

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will have a lot on the line Monday night (Sept. 18) when they face the Carolina Panthers.

First off, the Saints are looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2013. That New Orleans squad finished the season, 11-5, and went to the playoffs.

The Saints would also like to exact some payback on the Panthers after being swept by them last year. New Orleans has also lost two in a row in Charlotte.

The Black and Gold are currently 3-point favorites over Carolina.

Rookie running back Kendre Miller will miss his second game in a row with a hamstring injury.

Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. FOX 8 Sports will have a live Black and Gold Review show at 10:35 p.m. tonight, with postgame sound and analysis.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.