Advertise With Us
Hire One

‘A terrible tragedy’: 12-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in D’Iberville

A Biloxi boy is dead after being hit by a vehicle in D’Iberville Sunday afternoon.
A Biloxi boy is dead after being hit by a vehicle in D’Iberville Sunday afternoon.(HNN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi boy is dead after being hit by a vehicle in D’Iberville Sunday afternoon.

D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles says 12-year-old Tristain Smith was hit on Lamey Bridge Road, just north of Sangani Boulevard, before 2:30 p.m.

Chief Nobles says officers and fire rescue personnel responded to the scene, where a vehicle hit a pedestrian. When first responders arrived, they immediately began life-saving efforts with the assistance of an off-duty nurse who stopped to assist.

Police say medical personnel advised officers of the severity of the injuries. At this point, a D’Iberville Police officer immediately transported the victim to Merit Health Biloxi, with a nurse and firefighter traveling with the victim in the vehicle to continue life-saving measures.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms Smith died at the hospital shortly after due to blunt force trauma.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of all involved, the juvenile victim succumbed to the injuries sustained at the hospital; it’s a terrible tragedy,” Chief Nobles said in a press release Monday morning.

Police say the initial investigation revealed that Smith, with friends, was attempting to cross Lamey Bridge Road near the C-Store west toward Academy Sports when a Jeep traveling south struck him.

The D’Iberville Police Department and the Biloxi Police Department are investigating the incident, but they say no charges are expected at this time.

“The men and women of the D’Iberville Police Department send their prayers to the family of Tristian at this terrible time,” the press release read.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other, please contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Tips to Crime Stoppers are confidential, and callers can remain anonymous.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Rat in Whataburger drive-through window
Whataburger in Daphne temporarily closes after customer videos rat in drive-through window
Woman dies after three-vehicle accident in Mobile
Woman dies after three-vehicle accident in Mobile
Kimberly A. Henderson
MCSO arrests 2nd corrections officer

Latest News

Secretary of State Wes Allen says AVID is a “four-prong system” that will allow the state to...
Alabama unveils homegrown AVID system to maintain state voter rolls
University of South Alabama homecoming week events
University of South Alabama homecoming week events
The Marine Resources Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources...
Alabama red snapper season reopens Sept. 29
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend